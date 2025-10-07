The Conjuring Last Rites OTT: When and Where to Stream Hit Horror Thriller?

The wait for horror fans is nearly over. The Conjuring Last Rites, the latest and reportedly final chapter of the iconic supernatural franchise, is making its way to streaming. The film will be available for digital purchase and rental internationally from October 7, 2025 on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

In India, while the exact premiere date has not been officially confirmed, industry buzz suggests that Prime Video is expected to stream the movie soon after its theatrical run. A wider release on global platforms like HBO Max is likely to follow between November 2025 and January 2026.

Released in theatres on September 5, 2025, Last Rites brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film became a major worldwide hit, grossing more than 458 million globally and claiming the title of the year’s highest earning horror movie.

In India, it created a record by opening to about Rs.60.4 crore during its first weekend, making it the biggest Hollywood horror debut in the country. Director Michael Chaves has confirmed that this chapter marks the conclusion of Ed and Lorraine’s story while leaving room for new characters to take the franchise forward.

Last Rites returns to the chilling haunted house roots that made the Conjuring series a global phenomenon. This time, Ed and Lorraine face a haunted mirror, a terrified family and their most personal case yet, forcing them to confront the emotional toll of their life’s work.

The film also hints at a possible passing of the torch to Judy Warren and Tony Spera for the future of the Conjuring universe. For fans who missed the theatrical experience, the upcoming OTT release is the perfect opportunity to watch the Warrens’ final case unfold from home just in time for a spine tingling movie night.