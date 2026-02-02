Tanjua Faces Online Trolls, Appeals To Bigg Boss Fans, Critics

Fan rivalries are nothing new in reality shows like Bigg Boss, but for contestants, the impact often continues long after the cameras stop rolling. Telugu Bigg Boss Season 7 runner-up and actress Tanuja Puttaswamy has now spoken out about the emotional toll she is facing due to relentless trolling and online harassment.

Even months after the show concluded, fan wars between supporters of different contestants refuse to die down. According to Tanuja, this unnecessary negativity has crossed limits and is severely affecting her mental health.

“Please Stop Blaming Me”

Tanuja recently shared an emotional note on social media, addressing the constant criticism and false accusations directed at her. She urged people to stop targeting her without reason, reminding everyone that she, like anyone else, has a personal life, responsibilities, and a family to care for.

She clarified that she is focused on her own work and is not involved in any attempts to malign others. “Everyone is busy with their own lives. So am I,” she expressed, asking for basic understanding and respect.

No PR Team, Only Personal Pain

One of the major allegations Tanuja addressed was the claim that she runs a paid PR team to attack other contestants. She firmly denied this, stating that she does not have any PR machinery. According to her, only one person helps manage her social media accounts.

Despite this, she continues to face severe negativity daily. Abusive comments, character assassination, and baseless accusations have become routine. Many have wrongly assumed that she is deliberately targeting another contestant or trying to create a negative image, she said.

“I Am Living Through Hell”

Tanuja did not hide the emotional pain she is going through. She said she understands fans’ love for their favourite contestants but questioned whether anyone realizes what she is enduring in the process.

She revealed that she is being verbally abused every single day, her character is being questioned, and false stories are being spread about her. As a woman, she admitted that such attacks are deeply distressing and difficult to bear.

What may seem like casual words to trolls, she said, are leaving lasting scars on her heart.

Silence Is Not Guilt

The actress also explained why she had chosen silence for a long time. It was not because she felt guilty, but because she was trying to gather the strength to cope with the situation.

She reminded people that her family reads the comments made about her online. “Imagine how much pain my family goes through when they see the filth written about me,” she wrote, urging trolls to think before posting hateful remarks.

A Call Against Mental Harassment

Tanuja raised concerns about the rise of fake accounts used solely to spread hatred. She pointed out that not only she, but even those who support her are being attacked.

Questioning the purpose of such behaviour, she asked what anyone gains by mentally torturing another person. She made it clear that she has no intention of pulling anyone down or creating unnecessary drama. Her only wish, she said, is to live peacefully and work with dignity.

Tanuja vs Kalyan: Fan War Fallout

During Bigg Boss 7, Tanuja shared a friendly bond with fellow contestant Kalyan Pawan. However, outside the house, their fans were divided into rival groups, constantly clashing online.

After Kalyan won the trophy, some of Tanuja’s supporters claimed that her presence played a major role in his victory. This sparked backlash from opposing fan groups, leading to increased trolling and targeted attacks against her.

Whether this emotional appeal will finally put an end to the toxic fan culture remains to be seen.

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