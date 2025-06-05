Bazooka OTT Release: Mammotty's Film to Stream From Tonight on Zee5?

For a long time, Malayalam movie fans have been eagerly waiting for one thing: to see legendary actor Mammootty's slick action thriller Bazooka stream digitally. Even though audiences failed to appreciate the film when it was released theatrically on the occasion of Vishu. The film didn't receive overwhelmingly positive reviews to begin with, so that's also one of the reasons for audiences to reject the movie, and with Alappuzha Gymkhana ending up as a better film, Bazooka lost momentum.

Over the past few months, Mammotty's films didn't have a smooth streaming release. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, his movie before Bazooka, has yet to lock in a proper OTT release date, and fans are wondering what exactly happened to that deal. Now, even Bazooka landed in streaming troubles as reports revealed there were no takers for the movie's smooth streaming debut.

Lately, OTT giants have intensified their selection of content for their platforms, scrutinizing even star-driven movies. Across South India, it's safe to say that streaming platforms are dominating the scene, and the situation has become such that the producers are only willing to release a movie theatrically if the OTT deal is signed; otherwise, they are willing to wait until something gets finalized.

With Bazooka, the makers were confident of its success theatrically and took the risk of not having an OTT deal before the release. Now, this decision has come back to haunt the makers badly, and they are currently trying to negotiate a deal with the leading OTT platform, Zee5. Although the exact amount that Zee5 is willing to pay for the movie is unknown, it is highly likely that Bazooka will find its digital home on this platform.

Bazooka OTT Release: When is the movie releasing on OTT?

Bazooka is supposed to land on Zee5 today, June 5th, but as of now, there is no update on the same, and the film is not available on Zee5. It remains to be seen if the platform offers any explanation for the reported delay before streaming it digitally, but it's an intriguing development in the streaming space over why certain films are getting delayed, especially in Malayalam cinema.