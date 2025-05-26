Bazooka OTT Release: Mammootty's Film in Streaming Woes, Zee5 to the Rescue?

Over the past few years, Kerala superstar Mammootty has reinvented himself in a way that's impossible for other superstars to replicate. Mammootty not only excelled in the new-age content wave that the Malayalam industry was known for, but he also ensured he balanced that with commercial cinema that caters to the masses.

With each passing film, Mammotty has been proving his versatility, and irrespective of box-office success, the legendary actor's intention is to prove that he is the best actor there will ever be in Indian cinema. Some of his movie choices were brilliant, and he continues to set the benchmark high for content-driven films in Malayalam cinema.

But even the greats cannot predict a film's box office fate, and no amount of experience can accurately forecast the audience's mood. Mammotty's last two movies, Dominic and the Ladies Purse and Bazooka, failed to meet expectations, and as a result, they struggled to make consistent numbers at the Kerala box office.

Bazooka OTT Release: Zee5 Bags Streaming Rights for Mammootty Film?

Interestingly, digital streaming for both movies is still pending, with Bazooka currently garnering more interest. Usually, makers these days are closing OTT deals for their films before releasing them theatrically. But Bazooka didn't go that route. They might be confident of the product, and with the movie coming as a festive release for Vishu, the box-office expectations were different than the actual reality.

OTT platforms of late have turned extremely strict when it comes to taking new films. Even if the movie features a superstar, the platforms are only considering purchasing it if it meets certain parameters indicated by their data. Now, the theatrical business has become a crucial factor, and with audiences ready to pay for high-quality films on large screens, OTT giants are taking a cautious approach.

According to multiple reports, Bazooka may have fallen victim to this growing phenomenon, and the film's creators are in discussions with several platforms to sell their movie. Currently, Zee5 is leading the race, and an announcement date will be available soon for fans. Those who missed the movie in theaters can now watch it online. But it remains to be seen if Zee5 ends up being the official streaming partner or if there will be a last-minute change in Bazooka's OTT deal.