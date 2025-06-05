Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT Release: SonyLIV Disappoints Fans, Streaming Postponed?

There has been a lot of buzz around budding Malayalam actor Naslen-starring Alappuzha Gymkhana's OTT release over the past week. Multiple streaming giants reportedly were in a tussle over who gets the final and cracked the deal. However, the rumors gradually shifted to SonyLIV, which confirmed the release date as June 5th (today).

Note that SonyLIV has not officially confirmed the release of Alappuzha Gymkhana on its platform. Typically, SonyLIV has the habit of announcing and hyping up its Malayalam thrillers that they buy the OTT rights for, and the same hasn't happened yet for Alappuzha Gymkhana.

Even when we consider the fact that SonyLIV decided to release the movie directly on its OTT platform without any announcement, Alappuzha Gymkhana was nowhere to be found on the SonyLIV app.

It will be interesting to see what happens to Alappuzha Gymkhana's OTT release, as SonyLIV will most likely make the film available on its app at some point today. But those who are waiting to watch the movie on OTT will be disappointed.

Alappuzha Gymkhana, made on a tight budget, managed to collect nearly Rs.50 crores in its theatrical run and ended up being one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema this year.