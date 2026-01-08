Akhanda 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Balakrishna's Action Film?

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, the most recent major release from Tollywood, marked director Boyapati Sreenu’s fourth collaboration with the veteran actor. The film arrived in theatres on December 12, 2025, after clearing a few legal hurdles in the days leading up to its release.

Although the action-packed sequel found appreciation among Balakrishna’s loyal fan base, it fell short of expectations at the box office and could not sustain strong momentum beyond its initial run.

Now, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is all set for its digital debut. Netflix officially announced that the film will begin streaming from January 9, making it accessible to a wider audience. The film will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, catering to viewers across India.

The pan-Indian action entertainer features Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, Harshaali Malhotra, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta, the film’s music is composed by Thaman, whose background score and songs add to the film’s mass appeal.