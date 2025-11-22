Aaryan OTT: When and Where to Watch Vishnu Vishal’s Suspense Thriller?

Vishnu Vishal’s crime thriller Aaryan is set to stream on Netflix starting November 28, 2025. The film, which released in theatres on October 31, 2025, received strong attention for its gripping storyline and intense performances.

Aaryan features Vishnu Vishal in the lead with Shraddha Srinath playing a key role. The story follows a determined police officer who dives deep into a series of mysterious murders. The thriller impressed audiences with its atmospheric visuals, sharp background music, and engaging narrative. While the theatrical run brought mixed reviews for some portions of the film, it still managed to spark conversations among fans of the genre.

With its OTT premiere locked, Aaryan is now gearing up to reach a much wider audience. Viewers who missed the theatrical experience can look forward to an intense and fast paced crime drama from the comfort of their homes. Netflix’s release is expected to bring renewed attention to the film, especially among Tamil thriller lovers and fans of Vishnu Vishal.