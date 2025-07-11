8 Vasantalu OTT Release: Phanindra Narisett's Moving Tale Deserves Your Attention This Weekend!

Various external factors can cause movies to fade into obscurity, and 8 Vasantalu appeared to be one of those films. Directed by Phanindra Narisetti, who made the critically acclaimed Manu back in 2018, 8 Vasantalu got muddled in multiple controversies before its release, and despite good reviews coming its way, it couldn't impress audiences and get them to come to the theaters.

One of the best things about 8 Vasantalu is how beautifully it was shot, and while watching it on Netflix, one can understand the time and effort the director and the cinematographer took to bring the former's vision to life. Ananthika Sanilkumar's performance is another standout in the movie, and songs by Hesham Abdul Wahab come organically into the narrative.

Some comments made by the director before the release received more attention than the film itself. Although it is difficult to assert that the movie could have achieved great success without that controversy, Telugu audiences now have another opportunity to evaluate this film. With the debate having subsided, let us remain hopeful that they will recognize the merits of 8 Vasantalu and commend the crew for their solid effort.

8 Vasantalu is streaming now on Netflix.