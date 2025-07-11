Gadadhari Hanuman Teaser Launched: Watch Here

The film Gadadhari Hanuman, produced under the banner of Virabh Studio by Renuka Prasad and Basavaraj Hurakadli, is being touted as one of the most ambitious mythological films. It stars Ravi Kiran in the lead role and is directed by Rohit Kolli. Shot in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, the teaser launch event was held on Friday with notable guests including producers C. Kalyan, Raj Kandukuri, and director Samudra.

The teaser sets the tone with an intriguing blend of mystery, the supernatural, and deep-rooted devotion. As it builds, the final frames, rich in devotional fervor, deliver a powerful goosebump-inducing climax. Introducing lead actors Ravi Kiran and Harshitha, the teaser showcases stunning visuals, elevated further by a gripping background score infused with electrifying chants of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Watch Gadadhari Hanuman Teaser

At the teaser launch event:

Senior Producer C. Kalyan stated: "I was the one who launched the film ‘Hanuman’. Director Prasanth Varma has a sentiment of beginning his projects with me. Just like Hanuman was a huge hit, I wish the same success for Gadadhari Hanuman. Anyone who believes in Hanuman is destined for success. The teaser looks fantastic. I hope this multilingual film becomes a major success across Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi."

Producer Raj Kandukuri said: "The title Gadadhari Hanuman has a very positive vibe. I thank the director and producers for making a film with such a powerful title. Ravi Kiran had already narrated the story to me, the climax is going to be phenomenal. Films with strong content are performing well regardless of budget. I believe Ravi Kiran will become a superstar with this film. This will definitely be a blockbuster."

Director Samudra said: "Thanks to everyone who attended the Gadadhari Hanuman event. Director Rohit is a close friend, and the teaser is impressive. I hope Ravi Kiran scores another major success with this film."

Lead actor Ravi Kiran expressed: "Thanks to Raj Kandukuri garu for attending for our sake. Also, thanks to our producers Basavaraj and Renuka Prasad for mounting the film so grandly. Initially, we planned this as a small-scale project, but Hanuman’s blessings and strength allowed us to bring it to this scale. The climax is quite complex. The film’s music, BGM, and visuals are on the next level. I’m a huge fan of Chiranjeevi, who also has great admiration for Hanuman. I believe we have their blessings. The film includes all kinds of emotions. My previous film Tarakasura received great response in Kannada and Telugu, and I hope this one will be embraced similarly. The content is strong, which is why we’re releasing it in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. It will appeal to audiences of all ages."

Producer Renuka Prasad said: "I produced Gadadhari Hanuman along with Basavaraj. Our director Rohit Kolli has crafted the film brilliantly. Thanks to Ravi Kiran for his support."

Producer Basavaraj Hurakadli afirmed: "It was a pleasure to produce Gadadhari Hanuman along with Renuka Prasad. Director Rohit brought his vision to life beautifully. With Hanuman’s blessings, we made a fantastic film. It’s a family-oriented project. Ravi Kiran gave a stellar performance. The background score is next level, and visually, the film is a wonder. We’re happy with the outcome and will bring it to audiences soon. We hope everyone loves the teaser. Thanks to Raj Kandukuri garu for attending."

Director Rohit Koli stated: "I’ve been on this Gadadhari Hanuman journey for three years. It began with Basava sir, and the initial concept was quite simple. But once Ravi garu joined, the scope expanded significantly. That’s why we’re now presenting it as a pan-India film. Ravi Kiran portrayed a wide range of emotions beautifully. Harshitha also performed well. Renuka Prasad garu never compromised at any stage. The teaser and glimpses focus a lot on the ‘gada’ (mace). There’s even a powerful sequence that highlights its strength. Thanks to Raj Kandukuri garu, C. Kalyan garu, and Samudra garu for attending. We believe our teaser has been well received and that the film will connect with everyone."