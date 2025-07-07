8 Vasantalu OTT Release: Netflix's Shocking Decision on Streaming Date Revealed!

Released alongside the highly anticipated Sekhar Kammula directorial Kuberaa, 8 Vasantalu ended up being a box-office dud but received favorable praise from critics and select audiences. The movie also landed in a couple of controversies before and after the release, and whether this impacted the film in any way can't be fully known.

However, it's important to note that Phanindra Narisetti has proved that he is a vital voice in the Telugu Film Industry that relies heavily on stars and commercial cinema. Irrespective of how the film performed at the box office, 8 Vasantalu has shown that love stories, when told right, can resonate with a section of the audience, at least.

8 Vasantalu OTT Release: Netflix Decides New Release Date

Owing to the sub-par box-office response to 8 Vasantalu, its OTT partner Netflix has decided to drop a surprise for fans. Those who skipped watching 8 Vasantalu in theaters can now stream it. In a surprise announcement, Netflix will be making 8 Vasantalu digitally available within three weeks.

This Anantika Sanilkumar starrer will be available on the OTT giant starting July 11th. Released on June 20th, 8 Vasantalu will make its digital debut around its three-week mark. The movie continues the ongoing trend of OTT players being the dominant voices when it comes to deciding a film's theatrical release date, and the same comes true when it comes to the streaming dates as well.

With 8 Vasantalu coming within three weeks, all eyes are on Nithiin's Thammudu as discussions spark around its digital release date, considering how the movie fared at the Telugu states' box office.