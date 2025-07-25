25 OTT Platforms Banned for Obscene Content - Ullu, Alt Balaji and others

The Government of India banned 25 over-the-top (OTT) platforms on Friday for streaming ‘indecent content.’ It also instructed internet service providers to disable public access to these websites, according to the sources.

After several consultations with concerned departments, MHA, MWCD, MeitY, the Department of Legal Affairs, and industry bodies FICCI and CII, as well as women and child protection activists, the ban was taken by the government.

This action aims to restrict the access to pornographic content, particularly by minors, and to ensure that digital content sticks to legal and moral standards, they said.

According to PTI sources, the following apps are identified for violating various laws:

ALTT

ULLU

Big Shots App

Desiflix

Boomex

Navarasa Lite

Gulab App

Kangan App

Bull App

Jalva App

Wow Entertainment

Look Entertainment

Hitprime

Feneo

ShowX

Sol Talkies

Adda TV

HotX VIP

Hulchul App

MoodX

NeonX VIP

Fugi

Mojflix

Triflicks

This action comes under the Information Technology Act, 2000, invoking Sections 67 and 67A, which prohibit publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form. Violations also fall under Section 292 of the IPC and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Officials stated that many of these platforms published sexually explicit videos and scenes involving degrading depictions of women, including inappropriate relationships like teacher-student or incest themes, lacking any narrative or artistic value.

This isn't the first time the government has taken action against OTT platforms for such content. In a similar move last year, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry banned 18 OTT apps, blocked 19 websites, 10 mobile apps, and took down 57 social media accounts linked to these platforms.

Popular platforms like Dreams Films, Voovi, Yessma, Hunters, Rabbit, and Prime Play were among those banned during that phase. Several of these apps had seen millions of downloads and were using social media aggressively to promote vulgar content. Collectively, they had amassed over 3.2 million followers online.

BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur had earlier warned content creators and platforms against promoting vulgarity under the guise of creativity. The government, he said, supports freedom of expression but draws a clear line when it comes to obscenity, especially when it affects children and women.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to uphold moral and legal standards in digital entertainment, stressing that all content creators and OTT platforms must adhere to existing laws and content guidelines. Further monitoring and action are expected as the digital content space continues to grow rapidly.