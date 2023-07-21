UP opposition slams BJP over Manipur incident

Lucknow, July 21 (IANS) The opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh have hit out at the BJP over the Manipur violence.Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, asked if the BJP would still continue to give protection to the Manipur chief minister. "The whole country is worried about the continuing violence and tension in Manipur, and the latest incident of indecency towards women is especially embarrassing for the BJP and its government. Although the law-and-order situation in the State has deteriorated for a long time, will the BJP still continue to give protection to such a Chief Minister?"

She said that there should be debate on the issue in Parliament and the government should ensure stern punishment to the accused. "Even the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the incident," she said.

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), wrote on Twitter, "In Manipur, civilisation has been torn apart with Indian culture reaching its worst point. The hate politics of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the vote politics of the BJP are responsible for the situation in Manipur. The family members of our sisters and daughters will now definitely think once before even looking towards the BJP."

The SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav said, "Only INDIA can save Manipur", in a reference to the newly formed Opposition block of 26 like-minded parties called as the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance.

