Oppn using Waqf Bill as tool to run their vote bank shop: Shehzad Poonawalla

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) As the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on April 2, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla voiced his strong support for it. He further hit out at the Opposition leaders and claimed they were using the Waqf Bill as a tool to run their vote bank shop.

Poonawalla shared a video on his social media platform X.

"Kiren Rijiju held a press conference where he explained how the Opposition prefers confrontation over discussion. They opt for dharnas and drama instead of dialogue. This was evident during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, where it was decided that the Waqf Amendment Bill would be presented in the Lok Sabha by the government tomorrow. But, the intention of the Opposition is to do BBC (bhadkana (provoke), bahkana (mislead) and chillana (shout). There is no room for constructive discussion," he said in a post on X.

He further criticised the Opposition parties, saying, "The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has claimed they will turn this into another Shaheen Bagh protest.

"The Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress support this narrative, with some suggesting it could lead to civil unrest.

"These parties believe in unconstitutional methods to secure vote banks. They reject dialogue and favour confrontation. But, if they engaged in dialogue, everything would become clear."

Poonawalla further emphasised the support the Bill has garnered, stating, "Today, the amendment Bill has been supported by Catholic bodies like KCBC and CBCI, and our community — the Aghakhani community — is at the forefront of this support. Being from the Aghakhani community, I support the Bill. Apart from this, many Sajjadanashin and heads of dargahs also back it."

He further explained the nature of the amendment, asserting, "Syed Naseruddin Chishti Sahib has presented his views on behalf of the Ajmer Dargah. This amendment is not about Hindu versus Muslim, it is about the welfare of poor Muslims. It targets the rich Ashrafi Muslims who occupy Waqf land for commercial purposes, depriving the poor, widows, oppressed, and orphaned children of their rightful benefits. Yet, some are trying to give it a communal angle, spreading false rumours."

Poonawalla drew parallels with past controversies, saying, "The same people who spread rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)—claiming it would strip people of citizenship are now claiming the Bill will snatch away mosques and graveyards.

"However, the Bill hasn’t even been introduced yet. Once it’s tabled, its provisions will be clear. The Home Minister has already clarified there will be no such provisions. Despite this, some are trying to incite riots, avoid meaningful discussion, and manipulate vote banks. I want to say that they are just using the Waqf Bill as a tool to run their vote bank shop."

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill would be introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 2, right after Question Hour. The discussion will be comprehensive, lasting up to eight hours.

Speaking to the Press, Rijiju said, "Some members requested six hours, others preferred four. The Opposition demanded 12 hours, but we reached a broad consensus for an eight-hour discussion. Depending on the House’s response, the Speaker may decide to extend the session."

The Lok Sabha is expected to witness a heated debate, with Opposition parties planning a strong counter against the Bill. The tension was palpable during the BAC meeting on Tuesday, as noted by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

