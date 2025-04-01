Here’s how actor Joju George got his Tamil dialogues right in Suriya’s ‘Retro’!

Chennai, April 1 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Retro’, featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, have now disclosed how director Karthik Subbaraj helped Malayalam actor Joju George nail his Tamil dialogues in the film.

Continuing its practise of presenting some funny and memorable incidents that happened on the sets of ‘Retro’ as a comic strip, Stone Bench films, the firm producing the film along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, recently released its eighth comic strip titled ‘EPI008: Actor Jayaram and Joju George’s Ragalaigal on sets – The Powerhouse Performers!’ on its X timeline.

The production house first explained how actor Jayaram kept the proceedings lively on the sets with his mimicry skills.

“Whenever Karthik Subbaraj delivers a dialogue or hands over the lines to Jayaram sir, he often mimics other actors’ voices, making everyone on set burst into laughter.Sometimes, even during takes, he creates such a fun atmosphere that the entire crew struggles to hold back their laughter—leading to multiple retakes. However, despite the chaos, he always manages to execute his work flawlessly while others are left giggling,” the production house said.

It then went on to add, “Jayaram sir frequently imitates Thalaivar’s voice as our Pandiyaa is a big fan of Thalaivar! “Betty bought some butter, and the butter was bitterrerrrr!" – a classic example of his playful antics on set!

“Even Suriya Sir became a "victim" of Jayaram’s witty jokes and counters. While Jayaram sir performed his dialogues with precision, he often made Suriya sir laugh uncontrollably during takes, making the shoot even more lively.”

Stone Bench then explained how actor Joju George got his dialogues in Tamil right.

“Then comes Joju George, whose Tamil skills have been honed by none other than Karthik Subbaraj, his unofficial Tamil teacher! During rehearsals, Joju George sir would sometimes translate lines from Malayalam to Tamil, testing different pronunciations. However, when the cameras rolled, he delivered his Tamil dialogues with perfect fluency, leaving everyone impressed by his flawless Tamil pronunciation and natural dialogue delivery,” the production house said in another tweet.

“Directing these two powerhouse performers was an absolute delight—filled with laughter, spontaneity, and fun. Yet, when it came to work, their professionalism and dedication were second to none,” it concluded.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, ‘Retro’, which is to hit screens on May 1, will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing is being handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction by Jacki, Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

