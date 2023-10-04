Oppn slams BJP govt over arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday condemned the arrest of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the alleged liquor scam case.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chturvedi said, “Condemn the arrest of Sanjay Singh ji by ED; it shows how rattled BJP is hence going after opposition. I repeat, it is a shame that today our central agencies have been so undermined that they have become mere tools in the hands of the ruling dispensation to use for its politics.”

Meanwhile, RJD's Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha in a video statement, said, “Sanjay Singh has not been arrested by the ED, but he has been arrested by Modi and Amit Shah’s controlled tools like the ED, CBI and I-T.”

He also mentioned about the Delhi Police’s Special Cell searches at the office of NewsClick and journalists associated with it on Tuesday and then arrest of Singh by the ED on Wednesday and said that entire thing is the followup of the headline management in the wake of Bihar releasing the caste-based-census report.

“If we look behind, then we find the caste-based-census of Bihar was released just few days back, following which the Prime Minister panics. His party is unable to understand and they have to do headline management and scare the opposition... we know well that despite our opposition this will go on, as they do not have any of the political tool left with them thus they have gone speechless and thus they will go behind the opposition leaders,” the RJD leader said.

“They need to tell people why the political leaders are being scared. In this age of dictatorship one who fears is dead. The dictator is himself scared. And the result of this will be visible soon,” Jha added.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brian also wrote on X, “ED is not functional in BJP-ruled States. Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party, Sanjay Singh stay strong.”

The remarks of the opposition leaders came after the ED arrested Singh following day-long searches at his residence in the national capital in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

--IANs

aks/uk

