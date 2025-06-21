Operation Sindhu: Students who returned from war-hit Iran thank government, evacuation from Israel soon

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) As the third flight under 'Operation Sindhu' touched down in Delhi from Iran, nearly 290 Indians, including 190 from Jammu and Kashmir, were welcomed home with patriotic fervour and tearful gratitude.

Passengers, carrying Indian flags, raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at the Delhi airport, expressing heartfelt thanks to the Indian government for ensuring their safe return amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

The returnees were provided accommodation in five-star hotels and they described the arrangements as “exceptional.”

“We knew the Indian government was with us. They made sure we returned safely to our homeland,” said Alia Batul, one of the evacuees to IANS.

Shabnam Zehra, who was stranded in Mashhad, said, “Only because of the Indian government we have returned safely. We were scared, but help came quickly.”

Maulana Sayeed, visibly emotional, praised India’s diplomatic efforts. “Things were not good in Iran. But the embassy in Tehran, our ambassador cooperated fully. We are short of words to thank them.”

Secretary (CPV & OIA) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, who was present at the airport told IANS, "Today, the third flight under Operation Sindhu arrived from Iran with nearly 290 Indians. Amongst the, 190 were from the Union territory of Jammu Kashmir with others from Haryana, Delhi, and West Bengal. Their smiles are the biggest prize for us."

He thanked the Iranian government for opening its airspace and acknowledged the cooperation of Armenia and Turkmenistan in facilitating the safe passage of Indians. “The safety, security, and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is our top priority,” Chatterjee emphasized. He also confirmed that preparations are underway to evacuate more Indians still stranded in Iran.

As the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, the Indian government is in talks with Israel to repatriate Indians from there as well.

“Talks are ongoing with Israeli authorities. Very soon, flights will be arranged to bring our people back from Israel too,” Chatterjee assured.

