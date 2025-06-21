Yoga is mantra for humanity to lead better lifestyle: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru, June 21 (IANS) As part of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 celebrations, over 1,500 people participated in the special Yogaarambha event held at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Stadium. The event was jointly organised by National President of BJP Youva Morcha and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya and Atha Yog Living.

Yoga practitioners, wellness enthusiasts, foreign diplomats, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and citizens from diverse backgrounds came together for the celebration, showcasing the spirit and tradition of yoga.

Through a series of Yogasanas, participants presented India’s ancient wisdom aimed at promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Tejasvi Surya emphasised the global acceptance of IDY an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting Yoga’s contemporary relevance, he said, "Yoga is not just for Indians — it is a mantra for the entire humanity to lead a better lifestyle. During my recent multi-party delegation visit to the United States, I was delighted to see how Indian culture and ancient wisdom have become central to global conversations.”

“In many of our discussions, we spoke about the significance of Yoga and Ayurveda in promoting holistic well-being and how these ancient sciences are providing solutions to modern health challenges."

He further shared, “It was fascinating to learn that a senior parliamentarian from Colombia is not only a Yoga practitioner but also a senior Art of Living teacher who teaches Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya to hundreds. I also had meaningful conversations with the Vice President of Brazil on the universal relevance of Ayurveda and Yoga—he himself is a dedicated Yoga practitioner. Yoga is not only timeless; it is universal. Today, it is one of the most powerful tools to promote peace, stability, and holistic well-being across the world.”

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Hillary McGeachy, Consul General of Australia in Bengaluru; Edgar Pang, Consul General of Singapore in Chennai; Kartik Talam, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Cambodia in India; and N.S. Srinivasa Murthy, Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in Karnataka.

This initiative is part of Tejasvi Surya’s ongoing efforts to promote physical activity and wellness as part of a healthy lifestyle among Bengaluru’s youth.

The event received notable support from the Ministry of AYUSH, Youth for Parivartan, Neokred Technologies, and Foundation India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.