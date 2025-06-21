AP RTE Admissions 2025-26 Results: 8,583 Students Selected in Second Round

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the second phase results for free admissions to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the 2025–26 academic year. A total of 8,583 students have been selected.

State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, Srinivas Rao, announced the results on Friday. He said the aim is to provide access to quality education for children from economically weaker families.

Parents of selected students have been informed via SMS on their registered mobile numbers. They can also check the details on the official website: cse.ap.gov.in

To confirm the admission, parents must visit the assigned schools between June 21 and June 28 with the required documents.

The Samagra Shiksha program received a strong response this year. During the application window from May 2 to May 19, about 37,427 applications were submitted for Class 1 admissions. After verification, 28,561 children were found eligible for the lottery.

In the first phase, 23,118 students were allotted seats, and 15,541 have already joined schools.

Additional project coordinators in each district will confirm the admissions using special login credentials. School authorities needing help can contact their Mandal Educational Officers, District Educational Officers, or Regional Joint Directors.

For any queries or support, parents can call the government’s toll-free helpline: 1800 425 8599.