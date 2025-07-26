Op Sindoor resonates with echoes of Kargil War: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, July 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the "unity and integrity" of the country.

At a solemn ceremony held at Shaheed Smriti Vatika in Lucknow, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the martyrs and honoured their families in the presence of veterans and citizens from various walks of life.

He stated that Operation Sindoor symbolises India's renewed military capabilities and resonates with the echoes of the Kargil War.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, all the families, veterans, and citizens from all walks of life have come together as the entire nation pays tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of our courageous soldiers who defended Bharat Mata."

"Today is also a day of great happiness for all of us. On one hand, we are here to pay tributes to the Kargil War heroes and honour their families, and on the other, we also celebrate Lucknow Nagar Nigam getting the third position in the PM Swachh Sarvekshan Awards," he added.

Recalling the circumstances of the 1999 conflict, CM Yogi stated, "We all know that the Kargil war was imposed by Pakistan. In May 1999, local shepherds near Kargil spotted the infiltration on the mountains and informed the Indian Army."

"The Army informed the then government, and when they (Pakistan) did not stop even after a warning, Operation Vijay was launched against them by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this day, Vajpayee ji announced the success of the Kargil War and shocked the world."

He highlighted the difficult terrain in which Indian soldiers fought, saying, "Kargil was a challenging terrain. Pakistan was at a higher altitude while Indian soldiers were at a lower altitude. However, in front of the valour and bravery of the Indian forces, the cowardly Pakistani forces were not able to tolerate."

CM Yogi also echoed former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's firm stance, recalling, "There would not be any dialogue until Pakistan stops infiltration acts, no matter which third party tries to come into the picture."

He underlined the courage of the Indian soldiers by saying, "Our soldiers did not flee during the Kargil war, the result of which is that we got victory. On this day, India surprised the world by defeating Pakistan."

The Chief Minister further linked the spirit of Kargil with present-day military strength, saying, "The recent Operation Sindoor is a new symbol of India's military capabilities and it further raises the echo of the Kargil War."

Describing Kargil Vijay Diwas as an immortal saga of indomitable courage, amazing valour and unwavering determination, CM Yogi said, "This sacrifice is an example of protecting the unity, integrity and self-respect of the country. The soldiers who unite and protect the country are the true national heroes."

He reaffirmed his government's commitment to supporting the families of fallen soldiers, stating, "If a soldier sacrifices his life while protecting the country's borders and maintaining internal security, then our government at its own level gives an additional assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of that soldier. One member of the family is also given a job in the state government. The unity and integrity of the nation always demand sacrifice."

Concluding his remarks, CM Yogi said, "If today we are able to sleep peacefully, move forward on the path of prosperity, take advantage of new dimensions of development and are able to benefit from modern facilities, then the reason for this is that the brave soldiers of India are protecting the borders."

