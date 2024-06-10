Oozing admiration, Ranveer Singh hails Deepika as the ‘queen of big screen’

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who will be next seen in ‘Singham Again’, has hailed his wife, Deepika Padukone as the ‘Queen of the big screen”.

On Monday, Ranveer took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared Deepika’s look from her upcoming epic science fiction action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Ranveer wrote on the picture, “The queen of the big screen” and used a crown gif.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ marks another event film for Deepika who recently starred in a slew of tent poles like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Fighter’.

The actress also has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen along with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

She will be seen in the role of Shakti Shetty in the film. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and belongs to his cop universe.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika are also expecting their first baby. Recently, the two were seen together as they went out to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Deepika was also spotted on dinner outings with her family as she flaunted her baby bump.

