Ongoing Delhi Assembly session is historic: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva described the currently underway monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly as ‘historic’, which started on Monday with new digitised procedural arrangements and witnessed discussion on a special motion on Operation Sindoor.

Sachdeva expressed pride that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, through their dedicated efforts, have transformed the Delhi Assembly into the country’s first solar-powered legislature in a short span of six months.

Along with this, a digital system for legislative business has been implemented, making the Assembly paperless, he said.

“This step has made the democratic system more transparent and robust,” said Sachdeva.

The Delhi BJP chief said that within just five months, by converting the Assembly to a solar-powered and paperless setup, the BJP has proven that PM Modi’s vision is one of genuine transformation.

The Delhi BJP President also stated that on the very first day of the monsoon session, the Rekha Gupta government has made clear its intention to introduce the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 the promises to provide relief to parents from the middle and lower-income groups by enacting a law for school fee regulation.

At the same time, two CAG reports tabled in the Assembly have once again exposed the corrupt and anarchic governance of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Sachdeva further challenged that if leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are questioning CM Gupta’s Education Bill, then they must explain why, despite the long-standing demands of the middle and lower-income groups, their governments did not implement any legal framework for school fee regulation over the past 27 years.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid on the table of the House copies of the Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts of the Government of NCT of Delhi for the year 2023-2024.

Power Minister Ashish Sood laid the Annual Accounts of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) for the year 2023-24 and a notification regarding Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions for Green Energy Open Access) Regulations, 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.