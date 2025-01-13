One party distributing cash and blankets ahead of elections, claims Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday accused the political opponents of undermining voter dignity by distributing cash, blankets, and other material goods ahead of Delhi elections and labelled this as an insult to democratic values. He said he will file complaint regarding this.

Highlighting recent incidents from East Kidwai Nagar, Dikshit alleged that parties distributed cash and material goods as election tricks.

“Last night in east Kidwai Nagar I learned about a party distributing blankets and Rs 1,100 to voters. I am going to file complaint regarding this. Is this how you plan to win elections? Do you have no development or integrity to sell?” he remarked.

Dikshit also addressed grievances within the Jat community, criticising AAP’s failure to support reservation demands in the past.

“During critical times, AAP did nothing for the Jats. Now, many areas in West Delhi have outrightly rejected AAP MLAs, putting up signs saying they are unwelcome,” he claimed.

Amid the campaign buildup, Congress leader also took shot at rival parties, accusing them of attempting to buy votes rather than earning public trust.

“If you think a voter’s trust can be bought with Rs 1,100 or a blanket, then you are disrespecting their dignity. This is bribery, not democracy,” Dikshit remarked.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok sabha, Rahul Gandhi is set to formally launch the party's Delhi election campaign today with a rally that underscores the party’s readiness to challenge its rivals.

Sandeep Dikshit while talking to IANS on Rahul hitting the campaign trail, remarked, “This is the formal beginning of our campaign. Rahul Gandhi’s leadership will send a powerful message across Delhi."

As Congress seeks to rebuild trust, the rally led by Rahul Gandhi is set to begin his campaign on Monday with a public address in Seelampur. This will be Gandhi’s first rally in the capital, the party announced last week.

The 70-member Assembly is slated to vote on February 5, with the counting scheduled for February 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.