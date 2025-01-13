MeT department warns of hailstorms, rain in Rajasthan parts

Jaipur, Jan 13 (IANS) The Meteorological (MeT) Department on Monday warned of a new western disturbance which will reach Rajasthan on Tuesday, bringing a likelihood of rain and hailstorms in districts like Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Kota on January 14 and 15.

Rajasthan is set to experience rain and hailstorms again. A yellow alert has been issued for 18 districts across the Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions, forecasting cloud cover, rain, and hail in some areas.

Additionally, a warning for dense fog has been issued for 15 districts for the day, said officials.

The impact of the western disturbance has already brought in chill in Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall which started lashing on Saturday continued in some areas on Sunday too, causing a significant drop in daytime temperatures.

In most cities, the gap between day and night temperatures narrowed, while intensifying the cold.

The weather centre has also issued a hailstorm warning for districts including Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Nagaur.

Earlier, Sadalpur in Churu recorded the highest rainfall of 24 mm in the last 24 hours. Jodhpur experienced the season’s peak cold on Sunday, with cold winds piercing through and causing chill around. For the first time this winter, the daytime temperature dropped below 20 degrees Celsius, marking it as the coldest day so far. Had the night temperature fallen just one degree further, the weather department would have classified Sunday as a "cold day".

The new western disturbance, which started Saturday at 9 p.m., the relative humidity has reached 100 per cent, leading to dew formation that dampened vehicle surfaces. Dense fog begins forming after 4 a.m., with visibility ranging between 500 and 1,000 meters. Moderate to dense fog was reported in parts of the state.

Several areas experienced cold to very cold conditions. The highest maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius was recorded in Pali while the lowest minimum temperature of 4.0 degrees was recorded in Sirohi. The minimum temperature, however, remained under 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state, including Ajmer at 7.8 degrees, Bhilwara at 5.6, Jaipur at 7at .8, and Pilani at 7.6 degrees Celcius.

