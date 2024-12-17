‘One Nation, One Election’ is an RSS agenda: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Dec 17 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav said on Tuesday that the introduction of the ‘One Nation, One Election Bill’ in Parliament is an agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, received 269 votes in favour and 198 votes against, before being referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further deliberation.

Tejashwi Yadav, criticised the bill, calling it an extension of the RSS agenda.

Speaking at a Karyakartya Samvad program in Madhepura, Yadav accused the BJP-led Central government of pushing forward a political narrative influenced by the RSS to control electoral processes nationwide.

He questioned the practicality of simultaneous elections, stating, “If the Election Commission cannot conduct simultaneous elections in a state like Bihar, how is it possible for the entire country?”

The bill proposes simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, a move supporters argue would reduce election costs and streamline governance. However, opponents like Tejashwi Yadav believe it undermines federalism, creates logistical challenges, and concentrates power.

Tejashwi Yadav, outlined his vision for the state while addressing critical issues. He emphasised that his primary goal is to position Bihar among the top states in the country by tackling its two most pressing problems—unemployment and migration. To better understand local challenges, he is touring various districts and engaging with party workers to gather feedback.

Based on this feedback, Tejashwi announced a major welfare initiative under the Mai-Behan Maan Yojana. He promised that if the Mahagathbandhan formed the government in Bihar, every woman in the state would receive financial assistance of ₹2,500. This scheme, he said, aims to empower women and address economic disparities.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the state government, accusing it of fostering corruption and inefficiency. He specifically targeted the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), alleging irregularities in its examinations.

"The mafia, under the protection of the Nitish Kumar government, is playing the game of paper leaks," he claimed.

