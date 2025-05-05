One killed as SUV hits bike in Bihar's Begusarai

Patna, May 5 (IANS) A man was killed while another was injured after a speeding SUV, belonging to the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Naokothi block, hit their motorcycle in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Monday.

The fatal accident took place on State Highway 55 near Hardiya Dhala under the Mufassil police station limits.

According to eyewitnesses, the SUV hit the motorcycle head-on.

The impact of the collision was so intense that the bike rider, Ashish Kumar alias Abhishek (30), a resident of Shahpur Panchayat in the Lakho police station, died on the spot, while the pillion rider sustained serious injuries.

Following the accident, the driver attempted to flee but lost control and crashed the vehicle into an electric pole.

Alert local residents caught the driver, identified as Sintu Kumar, a resident of Chilmil village, and brutally thrashed him before handing him over to the district police.

The SUV bore an official board of the Naokothi Block Education Officer, with ‘Bihar Government’ marked on its rear of the SUV, indicating it was a government vehicle.

The injured victim was immediately rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment by locals. The police launched an investigation soon after being informed.

Arvind Kumar Pandey, SHO of Mufassil police station, confirmed the development.

“Two youths were riding the bike when they met with an accident with an SUV at Hardia Dhala. One of them died on the spot, and another was critically injured in the accident. We have registered an FIR against Sintu Kumar for rash and negligent driving,” Pandey said.

"Preliminary findings suggest the vehicle belongs to the Naokothi BEO, but we are verifying ownership and usage,” the SHO said.

"We have recovered the dead body and sent it for the post-mortem examination. The deceased’s family members have been informed about the accident,” he said.

The incident has caused considerable unrest among the victim’s family and local residents, sparking concerns over the misuse of government vehicles and road safety violations.

