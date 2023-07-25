One killed as ambulance catches fire after accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) Driver of an ambulance was killed when it caught fire after an accident here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at BN Reddy Nagar crossroads in the city early morning.

The ambulance belonging to a private hospital in the city overturned after hitting a divider. Driver Mallesh (35) sustained critical injuries and fell unconscious. Police suspect that the ambulance caught fire after an oxygen cylinder exploded.

Mallesh was charred to death. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flame. The ambulance was completely gutted.

According to police, the incident occurred when Mallesh was returning to the hospital located at Malakpet after dropping a patient at Ibrahimpatnam near the city.

As there were no vehicles near the ambulance at the time of the accident,

this averted further casualties.

