ONDC’s monthly orders hit record 12 million in July

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The government-run Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Monday announced that it has continued its impressive growth trajectory in July 2024, recording 12 million orders across various categories, with daily orders reaching 430,000.

The Network currently comprises over 6.38 lakh sellers and service providers, operating in more than 609 cities and delivering to 1,200 cities nationwide.

"Of the total orders in July, the mobility domain accounted for 4.4 million transactions. The remaining 7.6 million orders were from non-mobility domains," ONDC said.

Within the non-mobility sector, "the food and beverages category saw 1.7 million transactions, while grocery recorded 1.4 million transactions".

The fashion segment contributed 0.6 million transactions, with the remaining 4 million orders distributed among on-network logistics, beauty and personal care, home and kitchen, and retail vouchers, ONDC said.

"In the food and beverages sector, the Network captured an impressive 18 per cent market share in Bengaluru and 3 per cent nationally, indicating strong adoption in key markets."

In July, ONDC also launched the auto components and accessories category on the Network. It featured sellers such as Ess Aay Automotive (Hero Genuine).

ONDC also logged a 21 per cent month-on-month growth in transactions to 12 million in July, compared to 10 million in June. The network saw transactions of 374,000 orders in a single day, during the recently concluded T20 World Cup finals, on June 30.

In May, ONDC recorded an all-time high of 8.9 million transactions across retail and ride-hailing segments. In the retail segment, the ONDC hit a new peak of 5 million orders in May, up from 3.59 million in April. The network also saw a single-day record of 200,000 retail transactions during the month. ONDC said it is continuing "to expand its scope and reach, and now operates across 10 domains with 108 active participants".

The platform is also likely to introduce a "Swantantra sale featuring attractive offers and promotions", ONDC said.

