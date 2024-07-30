ONDC launches interoperable QR code to empower Indian ecommerce sellers

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Tuesday introduced an interoperable QR code that is set to transform the e-commerce landscape and empower every seller -- from local artisans to neighbourhood shopkeepers.

Sellers have been limited by platform constraints, struggling to make their products visible to a wider audience.

The interoperable QR code, currently in its alpha phase, allows sellers to generate a unique QR code that customers can scan using an ONDC-registered buyer app, starting with magicpin and Paytm, and soon expanding across the entire network after initial testing.

“ONDC’s interoperable QR code breaks down the barriers that have held small businesses back. Now, every seller has the power to reach customers digitally, just like the e-commerce giants. It’s a massive leap towards an open, inclusive, and democratised digital marketplace,” said T Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC.

With this, sellers can display their QR codes anywhere — on storefronts, products, marketing materials, or social media — instantly connecting with customers both offline and online, said the open network launched by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Last month, in a bid to empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the government announced an initiative to onboard five lakh MSMEs to the ONDC.

"Think of the local shopkeeper, the street vendor, the artisan — they can now be discovered and patronised by anyone, anywhere," Koshy said.

"This isn't just a new feature; it's a catalyst for economic growth and digital inclusion. Millions of businesses will come online, creating new opportunities and driving India’s digital economy forward,” he added.

