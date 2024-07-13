Omar Abdullah insists on ‘full, undiluted statehood as a pre-requisite' to Assembly polls in J&K

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister, and Vice President of National Conference, Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, reacted to the amendment in transaction of business rules of J&K government announced by Ministry of Home Affairs.

The amendment made yesterday in the transaction of business rules for J&K has brought subjects like prosecution, prisons, law and parliamentary affairs of the Union Territory under the executive powers of the Lt Governor.

Omar Abdullah said that this is a prequel to the forthcoming Assembly elections in J&K and the amended rules are intended to make the elected government here a "mere rubber stamp."

Omar has sought restoration of what he calls "full, undiluted statehood as a pre-requisite" for Assembly elections in J&K.

Taking to X, Omar said: “Another indicator that elections are around the corner in J&K. This is why a firm commitment laying out the timeline for restoration of full, undiluted statehood for J&K is a prerequisite for these elections."

“The people of J&K deserve better than powerless, rubber stamp CM who will have to beg the LG to get his/her peon appointed,” he asserted.

