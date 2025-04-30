Before 'Old Phone' release, Ed Sheeran launches a new nostalgic Instagram archive

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Marking the release of his upcoming single "Old Phone", English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has launched a brand-new Instagram account: @teddysoldphone — a nostalgic digital archive drawn from the contents of a phone he retired in 2015.

While reviewing old files from the device during a copyright lawsuit last year, Ed uncovered a personal trove of messages, photos, and notes that sparked the idea for the single. The result is "Old Phone" — a track that explores memory, connection, and the passage of time through the lens of digital history.

The @teddysoldphone account offers fans a rare glimpse into Ed’s life behind the scenes, featuring unseen selfies from iconic moments, including the Olympic closing ceremony with Harry Styles and on the set of "Sing" with Pharrell Williams.

It further has the backstage footage from the 2015 Billboard Awards with Calvin Harris and One Direction, performances with Bruno Mars and Ellie Goulding, along with some intimate moments with late friends Jamal Edwards and Mac Miller.

Ed's new Instagram account also includes a few milestone memories like signing his first record deal, playing stadium shows, winning major awards, and some screenshots of early dating moments with his now-wife, Cherry.

The netizens will also be able to see Ed's personal messages and emails that deeply impacted him, including a heartfelt note from his father after a performance with Stevie Wonder, with the draft of lyrics and songwriting notes from the singer's key tracks like "Bloodstream", "Afire Love", and "Love Yourself" (originally written for Justin Bieber).

Talking about "Old Phone," Ed's new melody is scheduled to be out May 1.

Before the track reaches the music lovers, Ed revealed through an Instagram post that he wrote "Old Phone" by accident.

"I wrote Old Phone whilst in India finishing my album. It came by accident, because I was jet-lagged and woke up at 2am. Everyone else was asleep, so I thought ‘might as well write a song’ and this was the first idea in my notes. Here’s me singing it on the beach in India shortly after writing it. Old Phone out tomorrow everywhere," the 'Shape of You' singer wrote.

