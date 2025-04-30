Six Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh under 'Lon Varratu' campaign

Raipur, April 30 (IANS) In a significant development, six Maoists, including a female cadre, surrendered in Dantewada on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as part of the on-going "Lon Varratu" (Come Back Home) campaign.

Among them, three carried a combined bounty of Rs 4 lakh on their heads. The surrendered individuals identified as Kadti Deva (34), Ms. Lakkhe Kuhram (30), Mithlesh alias Mudda Oyam (25), Pagnu Veko (37), Masram Ram (27), and Bhimsen Oyam (30), were active members of different area committees of Maoist groups.

Kadti Deva, the Gompad RPC Militia Chief, carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh, while Lakkhe Kuhram, a member of the Bhairamgarh Area Committee Party, and Mithlesh alias Mudda Oyam, a Farsegarh LOS member, had bounties of Rs 1 lakh each.

These individuals were involved in activities such as road digging and disseminating Naxal propaganda through banners and posters.

The "Lon Varratu" campaign, launched under the Chhattisgarh Government's Rehabilitation Policy, aims to reintegrate Maoists into mainstream society.

The campaign has been widely publicised across villages, encouraging even high-ranking Maoists to surrender. The surrendered individuals are offered financial assistance of Rs 50,000, along with skill development training, agricultural land, and other benefits to help them rebuild their lives.

The surrender was facilitated by the efforts of Deputy Inspector General Kamalochan Kashyap (IPS), Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai (IPS), and other senior officials from various police organisations.

The growing number of surrenders reflects a shift among Maoist cadres, particularly the youth, who are disillusioned with the Maoist ideology. Many have grown weary of the exploitation, violence, and hardships endured in the forests, as well as internal conflicts within the Maoist organisations. This discontent has driven them to abandon the movement and embrace a new path in society.

The surrender of these six Maoists was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters Dantewada, RFT (Intelligence Branch) Dantewada and Konta, and the 111th, 195th, and 230th Battalions of the CRPF.

Their collective efforts have been instrumental in persuading Maoists to lay down their arms. Since the inception of the "Lon Varratu" campaign, a total of 967 Maoists, including 229 with rewards on their heads, have surrendered and joined the mainstream, marking a significant step toward peace and stability in the region.

