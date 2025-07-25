Odisha Vigilance finds Rs 1.44 crore cash during raid at forest officer's properties

Bhubaneswar, July 25 (IANS) In what appears to be a noose tightening around state government officials indulging in corruption, the Odisha Vigilance on Friday launched raids at multiple locations linked to a senior forest department official over charges of amassing assets beyond his known sources of income.

As per the vigilance sources, simultaneous searches were launched at properties owned by Rama Chandra Nepak, Deputy Ranger-cum-incharge Ranger, Jeypore Forest Range under Jeypore Forest Division of Koraput district, his relatives' and office chamber in Bhubaneswar and Koraput for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

Different teams of the state vigilance, led by six Deputy Superintendents of Police, five Inspectors, nine Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and other supporting staff, are involved in a search operation launched on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore, at six places in Jeypore and Bhubaneswar.

The anti-corruption sleuths during the search operation stumbled upon cash to the tune of Rs 1.44 crore concealed in a secret Treasury in his Flat located at Golden Height Residential Apartment, Jeypore Town.

Counting machines have been deployed to count the huge amount of cash recovered during the raids. “Further, four gold biscuits and 16 gold coins have so far been unearthed. Weighment of gold is going on,” informed vigilance sources.

Notably, Nepak joined as a Village Forest Worker on March 9, 1989, in Social Forestry at Koraput Social Forestry Division, and after the merger of Social Forestry with Territorial Forest Division, he was posted in Jeypore Forest (Territorial) Division.

The Odisha Vigilance further added that at present, he was functioning as Deputy Ranger cum In-Charge Ranger, Jeypore Forest Range, receiving a net Salary of Rs 69,680 and Gross Salary of Rs 76,880 per month.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested Nityananda Nayak, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kendu Leaf Division, Keonjhar district, who, along with other family members, was found in possession of 123 landed plots worth several crores in Angul district.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.