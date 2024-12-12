Odisha: Vigilance Dept arrests three including govt official in Rs 4 crore misappropriation case

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (IANS) The Odisha Vigilance Department on Thursday arrested three persons including a senior government official on the charges of misappropriation of public funds to the tune of over Rs 4 crore by producing forged documents.

The sleuths arrested two businessmen-Satyaki Pattanaik and Deeptikanta Choudhury- and a government official, Abinash Pradhan, currently posted as Assistant Commercial Tax Officer (ACTO), Jeypore in Koraput district.

Sources said that the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Bhubaneswar during the audit came to know about the fraud and informed the Vigilance Department.

The vigilance subsequently initiated a probe into the allegations of misappropriation of government money by the officials of CT & GST, Bhubaneswar by abusing their official power for refund of VAT and disbursement of over Rs 4.03 crore in favour of the suspicious private persons impersonated as the authorised person of the dealer M/s G.E Verona T&D Ltd (formerly known as GE T&D India Ltd) by tampering financial instruments and entertaining statutory forms containing forged signatures and seals submitted by them.

“During enquiry, it was revealed that the accused Satyaki Pattanaik and Deeptikanta Choudhury in connivance with the officials of CT & GST, Bhubaneswar have siphoned off Rs 4,03,09,723 by filing forged and fabricated appeal on behalf of the original Firm M/s G.E Verona T&D Ltd (formerly known as GE T&D India Ltd),” said a senior Vigilance official.

The vigilance later registered a criminal case under various sections of the IPC and PC Act against Satyaki, Deeptikanta, Abinash, other public servants and private persons involved in misappropriating the government funds.

The anti-corruption sleuths arrested the accused persons from different places in Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal districts on Thursday. They were presented before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar that sent him to judicial custody.

As per reports, the state vigilance has registered as many as 90 cases against public servants in the past five months between June 1, 2024, and October 31, 2024.

The Vigilance Department has registered a maximum of 20 cases against officials from the Revenue Department while as many as 18 officials of the Panchayati Raj Department have fallen into the vigilance net during the above period.

