Odisha: Transport Dept official held for owning assets 6 times beyond known income sources

Bhubaneswar, July 4 (IANS) Continuing its crackdown on corrupt public servants, Odisha Vigilance on Monday arrested a senior official of the State Transport Department after he was found in possession of assets worth over six times his known sources of income.

The accused official identified as Golap Chandra Hansdah, is posted as MVI at the Regional Transport Office in Boudh district.

On the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada, Odisha Vigilance on Sunday launched simultaneous searches at multiple properties linked to Hansdah in Baripada, Boudh, and Bhubaneswar.

The court issued the warrants over allegations of possession of disproportionate assets (DA) by Hansdah.

The team led by four Deputy Superintendents of Police, seven Inspectors and other supporting staff carried out the search operation at six places including one residential house at Prafulla Nagar in Baripada town, paternal house of Hansdah at Gudidiha village under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district, office chamber at Boudh, etc.

During house searches, the vigilance sleuths found Hansdah and his family in possession of one multi-storeyed building at Baripada town, 44 plots including 43 in and around Baripada town and one on the outskirts of Balasore town, gold weighing over one kilogram including gold biscuits of 50 grams each, silver ornaments 2.126 kgs, bank and insurance deposits worth over Rs 1.34 crore and Rs 40 lakhs spent daughter’s medical education, one four wheeler, three two wheelers and household articles worth around Rs 16.06 lakhs.

“After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Hansdah, MVI, Boudh, were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 630 per cent in excess of his known sources of income,” informed vigilance sources.

Accused Hansdah, who joined government services in 1991, was promoted as junior MVI in 2003. He later got promoted MVI in 2020 and posted at RTO office, Boudh.

