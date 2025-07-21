Odisha student rape case: NSUI suspends student leader, Cong forms fact-finding panel

Bhubaneswar, July 21 (IANS) The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the rape allegations against the party’s student wing president, Udit Pradhan, who has been suspended by the NSUI.

The OPCC President, Bhakta Charan Das, has directed the newly formed committee to thoroughly examine the incident, hold discussions with the complainant, and submit a detailed report to the state party headquarters at the earliest.

The committee comprises Barabati -- Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous, OPCC Secretary Dr Debasmita Sharma, former MLA candidate Sonali Sahoo, OPCC Spokespersons Jayashree Patra and Manisha Das Pattnaik.

The Vice President of OPCC, Sasmita Behera, has been appointed as the Chairman of the fact-finding Committee.

In another significant development, Pradhan was suspended from the NSUI by its national President Varun Choudhury on Monday.

“In view of recent developments, the NSUI Odisha State President has been suspended with immediate effect, pending inquiry. NSUI maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based injustice and is unwavering in its commitment to accountability and justice. Our fight for justice for the Balasore victim will continue with full resolve,” reads the order.

Pradhan was arrested by Mancheswar Police in Bhubaneswar for allegedly raping a 19-year-old female engineering student after spiking her soft drink with intoxicants.

According to police sources, Udit was detained late Sunday night and is set to be produced before a court on Monday.

The arrest followed a formal complaint lodged by the survivor on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, ACP Biswa Ranjan Senapati noted that on March 18, the girl had gone out with a friend, whom she identified as her boyfriend.

During the outing, Udit Pradhan allegedly joined them in a car. The girl reportedly did not initially recognise Pradhan, but later found out that he held a political position as the state president of NSUI.

The group eventually went to a hotel in the Mancheswar area where a party was held. The girl was allegedly offered drugs drug-spiked soft drink by Pradhan.

Senapati said the girl later stated that she felt unwell and asked to return home. When her condition worsened, her boyfriend left the place.

As per the complaint, when the girl regained consciousness, she discovered that she had been sexually assaulted. She was allegedly threatened and warned not to speak about the incident, which led her to remain silent for a while out of fear.

Police have also interrogated others who were allegedly present during the incident. “So far, four people have been identified to be involved, and two have already been questioned. The role of others is being examined,” the ACP added.

CCTV footage from the hotel is being analysed, and room booking details are under scrutiny to verify who booked the room and under whose name it was registered.

Further investigation is on to trace the hotel staff, other guests, and any digital evidence.

