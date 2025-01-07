Odisha Health Minister assures readiness against HMPV virus, urges public not to panic

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 (IANS) Odisha Health & Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Tuesday appealed to the people not to panic over the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus.

He assured that the state government is fully ready to tackle the situation. “I discussed through virtual mode with the secretary of the state health department, Director of health, authorities from the major hospitals over the situation in Odisha regarding the HMPV virus. I want to urge the people on behalf of the state government not to panic as the virus hasn’t affected much of India and the reporting of positive cases in Odisha is also zero. The health department of the Odisha government is fully ready. The health department will follow all the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard,” said Mahaling on Tuesday.

The Health Minister said that the people of Odisha extend warm hospitality to the delegates coming to the state to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas without worrying about the HMPV virus.

"I had a detailed discussion with the departmental officials today through video conference regarding the pre-preparation of the Health Department for the 18th #PravasiBharatiyaDivas starting tomorrow. The State Government is taking care to provide healthcare to the NRIs in Odisha, if required, while they are staying in the state, and the Health Department is fully prepared to avert any health-related situation," he said in a post on X.

Mahaling on Tuesday also clarified that HMPV is not a new virus, it has been around in the world for a long. India's healthcare and surveillance system is well-prepared and capable of handling any potential health crisis. The status of HMPV is being monitored closely and there is no cause for concern at the moment, he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Director of Public Health, Nilakantha Mishra, on Tuesday said that no advisory has been issued by the state government in connection with the HMPV virus.

Mishra also added that unlike Covid, the HMPV is not highly transmissible. As per reports, the Union Health Ministry has directed the state governments to strengthen and review surveillance of influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) following the detection of HMPV cases. As many as seven cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections have so far been detected in children in Bengaluru, Nagpur, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.