Odisha govt gears up to tackle impending cyclone 'Dana' threat

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (IANS) Amid the looming threat of impending severe cyclonic storm 'Dana', the authorities in Odisha are on their toes to tackle any eventualities, a state Cabinet Minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the mediapersons here, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday said that 250 mega cyclone relief centres have been set up in the state to place people evacuated from the vulnerable places in the affected districts.

This apart, 500 temporary shelters including schools and colleges have also been prepared by the administration in the state for the purpose. The officials have already inspected 250 relief centres.

Pujari told the mediapersons that all the shelters are equipped with adequate stock of food, essential medicines, water and electricity. He further stated that women police personnel will be deployed at the shelters for women residents evacuated from vulnerable areas.

The Minister also said that it has been seen many times that people are reluctant to leave their houses in vulnerable areas due to the fear of theft.

He mentioned that police personnel will be deployed in such places, adding patrolling will be carried out as well.

The state has been stressing upon the need to shift pregnant women due to deliver in the next two weeks to nearby hospitals for safety during the cyclone.

All necessary preparations at the ground level have been completed. Review meetings have been at the state level, and district level.

The units of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire services are already deployed in potential impact zones in the state.

NDRF teams are also ready for the rescue and rehabilitation operations. The state government has also requested the Centre to provide 11 additional NDRF teams.

The officials have already put in place back up plans for uninterrupted power supply in the vulnerable districts.

The state government has also cancelled the leaves of all its employees from October 23 to 25.

The schools in 14 affected districts will also remain closed during the above period.

Pujari said all the examinations have been postponed during the cyclone.

The tourists have also been asked to leave Puri before the cyclonic storm hits the Odisha coast. The state government has advised the devotees from the state and outside to avoid visiting the holy city on October 24 and 25.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier asserted that the state government is fully prepared to deal with the impending severe cyclonic storm.

CM Majhi while emphasising on the government's resolve to ensure Zero casualty in the cyclone has appealed to the people not to panic.

The severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal expected to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of October 24 and October 25, with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph.

