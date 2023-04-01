Odisha govt approves five industrial projects worth Rs 35,760 cr

Bhubaneswar, April 1 (IANS) A day after approving six investment proposals worth Rs 854.17 crore, the Odisha government on Saturday cleared another five big industrial projects, which will bring investment to the tune of Rs 35,760 crore to the state.

The High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the projects that would generate over 38,100 employment opportunities in Odisha.

The approved projects will be set up in Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, and Keonjhar districts. The HLCA has given a go-ahead to two projects in the steel sector, one project each in green energy and equipment, chemicals sector, and technical textile sector.

The government has approved the proposal of WAREE Energies Limited to set up an integrated solar equipment manufacturing complex with an investment of Rs 25,000 crore.

It will set up a manufacturing unit with a capacity of 50,000 MT polysilicon, 10,000 MW each of ingot, wafer, solar cells, and solar module at Neulopoi, Dhenkanal.

Such a manufacturing facility is the largest in eastern India which will develop the ecosystem for further investment in this sector, an official said.

Similarly, the HLCA has approved the proposal of Super Smelters Limited to set up an integrated steel plant of 1.8 MTPA (million tonne per annum) in Keonjhar district which promises an investment of Rs 5,436.10 crore.

Another steel sector project proposed by Kashvi Power and Steel Private Limited has also got the nod of the government. The company will set up an integrated steel plant at Kalipal in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 1600 crore.

In the technical textile sector, the Odisha government has approved a project worth Rs 2,223.25 crore by MCPI Private Limited.

The authority has approved a proposal of IVL Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Ltd to set up a bottle grade PET resin at Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur district with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.