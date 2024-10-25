Odisha CM praises ASHA worker for her efforts during Cyclone Dana

Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday spoke to ASHA worker Sibani Mandal and thanked her for displaying real humanity during cyclone Dana.

ASHA worker Sibani, posted with Rajnagar Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kendrapara district has taken the responsibility to safely shift residents of Khasamunda village to the nearby cyclone shelter. She has performed her duty efficiently.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, an elderly woman in the village was suffering from paralysis and was not able to go to the cyclone shelter before cyclone Dana hit the Odisha coast.

Sibani carried the paralysed elderly woman on her shoulder to the cyclone shelter around 1.5 km away from the latter's residence.

During the telephonic conversation with Sibani, Chief Minister Majhi also came to know that she had piggybacked seven elderly persons and two pregnant women to the cyclone shelters before the cyclone.

"The government and I are personally very pleased with your efforts. May Lord Jagannath always keep you fine and you continue to help everyone during the time of difficulty," said CM Majhi.

CM Majhi also directed the Block Development Officer to immediately make arrangements to provide Sibani with a house and other necessary amenities.

Sibani was also praised by Revenue and Disaster Minister Suresh Pujari, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling and others.

"We witnessed the commendable efforts of Sibani Didi during the massive evacuation process. Piggybacking seven persons to the relief centre is a reflection of Odia Asmita and the spirit of an Odia," said Minister Pujari on Friday.

Minister Mahaling also praised Sibani for her efforts in carrying several elderly persons on her shoulder from vulnerable places to the nearby cyclone shelters and relief centres in Kendrapara district on Thursday.

As per reports, more than six lakh persons were shifted from their homes in low-lying and vulnerable places before the severe cyclonic storm hit the Odisha coast on Thursday midnight.

