Odisha CM launches selling of air tickets for Singapore, Bangkok

Bhubaneswar, May 3 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday opened air ticketing to Singapore and Bangkok, facilitating the state's residents to travel to these south-east Asian cities at a fair price.

Indigo Airlines will commence direct international flights to Singapore as well as Bangkok from June 3, 2023. Earlier, direct flights' ticketing was launched by the Chief Minister to Dubai which will start from May 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said that the initiative will promote job opportunities for the youth of Odisha, open up the tourism potential of the state and provide a boost to the IT and ITES sectors in the state.

"It is a momentous occasion for all of us today as Indigo opens ticketing to Singapore & Bangkok from Bhubaneswar. Recently, I had also inaugurated the ticketing to Dubai. With this, Odisha is now connected to the top cosmopolitan Asian cities, opening a whole new world of opportunities for our people," he said.

He added that in the last few years, the aviation traffic in Odisha has seen immense growth.

Though the domestic flight connectivity has seen a noticeable improvement, the Odisha government has come forward to make sizable contributions to ensure direct international flight connectivity between Bhubaneswar and world class destinations to meet the people's aspirations, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.