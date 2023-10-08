Nushrratt to return from Israel and reach Mumbai in afternoon

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in Israel amid war, has boarded her flight to India and will be reaching Mumbai at 2.00 p.m. on Sunday.

The actress’s publicist confirmed: “Nushrratt has finally boarded the flight for India and is on her way back home. She will be landing in Mumbai at 2:00 p.m.”

Nushrrattwas in Israel to participate in Haifi Film Festival. With the help of the Indian Embassy, she is being brought back home.

Her publicist has earlier shared: “We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home.”

“For her safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank God that she is safe and on her way to India.”

The war between Israel and Hamas has intensified.

Hamas is an Islamist organisation with a military wing that came into being in 1987, emerging out of the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist group that was founded in the late 1920s in Egypt.

Hamas, meanwhile, controls the Gaza Strip, an enclave that is home to nearly two million Palestinians and is frequently the site of civilian casualties when fighting flares between militants and Israeli forces.

Hamas has over the years claimed many attacks on Israel and has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, the European Union and Israel. Israel accuses its archenemy Iran of backing Hamas, CNN reported.

