Number of women lawmakers increased nearly by one and half times: Haryana Guv

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (IANS) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Wednesday said among the 90 members of the 15th Assembly, there are 40 members who have been elected for the first time.

Extending a special welcome to all the members, the Governor, while addressing the first session of the Vidhan Sabha, said in the 14th Assembly only nine women members were elected. “This time their number has increased by nearly one and half times, reaching 13.”

The Governor said this House is the flagbearer of the aspirations of 2.75 crore people of the state. “Now, it is the utmost responsibility of every MLA to meet the expectations of the people,” said Dattatraya.

He noted that this is the first time in the history of Haryana that people have shown trust in a government for a third consecutive time.

He said the state government has received a historic and decisive mandate in these elections.

“This mandate is a strong expression of the people’s unwavering trust and faith in the existing policies and programmes of the government.”

He said this mandate indicates that people support a corruption-free, transparent administration and inclusive development.

“This mandate is a clear testament to the fact that the people of the state have embraced the government's policies, expressing their trust and support through their votes,” he said.

The Governor said for fair and peaceful elections, the vigilant voters, the Election Commission and all officers and employees associated with the election process deserve appreciation.

The Governor said the 2024 election has been an election based on trust in ‘Neeti, Niyat, Nishtha aur Nirnay’ (policy, intent, integrity, and decisions).

“The government has carried forward a mission of service, security, good governance, cooperation, and upliftment of the Antyodaya for the past 10 years, and “this mandate is an endorsement of that mission,” he said.

“This is a mandate that the work of developing Haryana should continue non-stop and we should continue achieving our goals. The government will continue to move forward with the spirit of ‘Rajya ke vikas se desh ka Vikas’ (development of the state contributes to the development of the nation),” said Dattatraya.

He said the government, over the past 10 years, has worked beyond the narrow mindset of regionalism, constituency consideration and family-based politics.

Also, the government has focused on ‘Shiksha, Swasthya, Suraksha, Swavalamban aur Swabhimaan’ (education, health, security, self-reliance, and self-respect), giving new energy and momentum to the state's development.

“The vision of Antyodaya by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya has not only guided the present state government but also embodies the core principle of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek,” he added.

