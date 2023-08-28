Nuh: Hindu groups burn Khattar's effigy over 'Shobha Yatra' restrictions

Gurugram, Aug 28 (IANS) A section of Hindu groups on Monday raised slogans against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after the state government did not allow a full-fledged Shobha Yatra in the tension-stuck district of Nuh where communal violence was witnessed on July 31.

Even as the symbolic -- small-scale and curtailed Shobha Yatra organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu organisations, remained peaceful, the agitated section of Hindu groups, besides raising slogans against CM Khattar, also burnt his effigy.

Disappointment was quite visible at Ujina in Nuh as the protesters also shouted slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' while burning an effigy of the Haryana CM.

The local residents said the Haryana government did not allow the yatra to commence in its proper and full-fledged form.

"The stand towards Yatra taken by the Khattar-led Haryana government shows signs of weakness. The government even imposed several restrictions on the religious Yatra. We expressed anger against the Chief Minister who did not give nod to organising the Yatra in its full strength. After imposition of these restrictions, it seems like we are responsible for the July 31 violence in Nuh," said a local resident.

Meanwhile, the Nuh police beefed up security across the district to avoid any untoward incidents in view of Shobha Yatra on Monday.

Five major check points were installed between Sohna and Nuh for checking.

During checking, the police also maintained the data of all visitors visiting Nuh.

