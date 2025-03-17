NTT DATA announces multi-billion AI, infra investments to boost India’s digital future

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Global digital business and technology services leader NTT DATA on Monday announced multi-billion AI and infrastructure investments to boost India’s digital transformation.

Among these, the company announced the commissioning of its Malaysia, India, Singapore Transit (MIST) submarine cable system by June this year.

MIST is an 8,100-km cable that can carry over 200 terabits per second (Tbps). It is one of the largest cables in Asia, and will connect Malaysia, India, Singapore and Thailand.

NTT DATA has also opened its biggest data centre campus in India, a facility that can hold over 500 MW of power, when fully operational.

The company operates almost two-thirds of its data centres in India on renewable energy, and is committed to using 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030 in all its data centres and operations.

NTT DATA also announced that it is upgrading and expanding its Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. The centre will focus on AI, digital twin and quantum computing projects.

With this, the company has 11 global innovation centres across 11 countries that will boost hiring of specialized talent to manage projects for global companies, driving AI-led technology solutions, particularly with agentic AI.

“India is key in our global strategy, fuelled by its rapid economic and digital expansion. We’re proud to say that NTT DATA has powered the IT infrastructure in India and globally, notably in data centre capacity. Currently, India is one of our top 10 revenue-generating markets,” said Akira Shimada, President and CEO, NTT.

“We are investing 8 trillion Yen (US$59 billion) globally over 5 years from FY2023 to FY2027 into growth areas, including data centres and AI,” he added.

NTT has been growing and investing in India for over a decade.

As the third-largest data centre provider globally, and the largest in India, NTT DATA is scaling its global capacity from over 1,500 MW to exceed 2,000 MW. With significant growth in India, where it holds leading market share, it aims to add 400 MW more in the coming years.

NTT DATA is the only data centre service provider with over 200 MW of AI load already deployed worldwide. While the world is talking about being AI-ready, NTT DATA is AI-experienced.

“Our $3 billion investment in India's digital infrastructure over the last decade reflects our confidence in the region's exceptional talent and robust tech ecosystem. We remain committed to expanding our presence and strategic investments in the country that will elevate India to one of our top five markets within the next three years,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO, NTT DATA.

