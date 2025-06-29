NTPC Renewable Energy fully commissions 220 MW Unit II of Shajapur solar project in MP

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, on Sunday announced that it has fully commissioned 220 MW Unit II of the Shajapur Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh.

The company announced the completion of the final phase -- 120 MW capacity -- through an exchange filing. With this, the entire Unit II of the solar park is now commercially operational.

"We wish to inform you that consequent upon successful commissioning, third and last part capacity of 120 MW out of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-II) of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited at Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 29.06.2025," the firm said in its exchange filing.

This milestone follows the earlier commissioning of Unit I, which had a capacity of 105 MW and was completed in March this year.

With both units now active, NTPC Renewable Energy has added a total of 325 MW capacity from the Shajapur Solar Park so far.

The Shajapur Solar Project is a part of the larger plan to develop 450 MW of grid-connected, ground-mounted solar photovoltaic power projects in the Shajapur district.

The entire project is divided into three units. While Units I and II have been completed, Unit III, with a planned capacity of 125 MW, is yet to be commissioned.

NTPC Renewable Energy’s shares are likely to be in focus on Monday after the commissioning update.

On Friday, the company’s stock closed in the red, falling by Rs 0.76 or 0.71 per cent to settle at Rs 105.99 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Over the past month, the shares have dropped by Rs 6.84 or 6.06 per cent. The 52-week high for the stock stands at Rs 155.35.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the state-run power major announced that its 3,300 MW Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar will become fully commercially operational from July 1.

