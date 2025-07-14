NSE ranks 4th globally in IPO fundraising in H1 2025, raises $5.51 billion

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has emerged as the fourth-largest exchange in the world in terms of IPO fundraising during the first half of calendar year 2025, a new report said on Monday.

NSE raised $5.51 billion through initial public offerings in the six-month period, accounting for 8.9 per cent of the total global IPO fundraising of $61.95 billion, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The top three positions on the global IPO league table were taken by the Nasdaq Global Market, NYSE, and the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which together raised $28.95 billion in the same period.

This strong performance comes at a time when expectations are rising for NSE’s own public listing -- a long-anticipated move that could mark a historic moment in India's capital markets.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey recently confirmed that there are “no obstacles” remaining for NSE to proceed with its IPO plans.

Speaking at the FE CFO Awards in Mumbai last month, Pandey said, “There is no obstacle that will remain in the case of NSE IPO,” though he refrained from giving a timeline when asked if it could happen before Diwali.

Earlier, NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan had said the exchange is waiting for a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from SEBI.

Once the NOC is received, NSE will prepare and file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator.

“We will prepare our DRHP and send it back to SEBI. After that, they will take their time to approve it,” Chauhan told IANS.

The regulatory approval for the NSE IPO had earlier faced delays due to legacy issues. However, with recent remarks from the SEBI Chairman and the exchange’s preparations underway, the path now seems clearer than ever.

While attention remains focused on NSE’s IPO, SEBI has also tightened its oversight of the broader IPO market.

