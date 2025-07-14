Saroja Devi Passes Away: Family, Husband Sri Harsha, Age, Children, Grandkids, and More!

Fans of South Indian cinema mourn the loss of veteran Kannada actress B. Saroja Devi, who passed away in Bengaluru at the age of 87. Saroja Devi was known as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema, and after making her debut in the language, Saroja Devi's fame spread to other industries as well.

In a career spanning decades, Saroja Devi acted in numerous films with movie stalwarts like Dilip Kumar, NTR, MGR, and many more. Age-related illness was declared as the reason behind her death, and Telugu audiences will remember the actress for the iconic roles she did in the 70s and 80s. After the unfortunate demise of Kota Sreenivasa Rao, Saroja Devi's passing is a loss that cinema lovers will take a while to digest.

Known popularly as "Abhinaya Saraswati" and "Kannadathu Paingili," Saroja Devi was an actor whose fame transcended boundaries, captivating Karnataka during her era. What's phenomenal to note is that Saroja Devi was the only actress to have starred as the lead in 161 consecutive films between 1955 and 1984.

Saroja Devi received both Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for her immense contributions to cinema. In her personal life, the legendary actress Saroja Devi married Sri Harsha, an engineer, in 1967. Sri Harsha was an engineer at Bharat Electronics, and his arrival coincided with Saroja Devi's financial crisis and income tax issues.

Sri Harsha guided Saroja Devi over handling finances, and this was where a deep bond between them developed, which ultimately led to marriage. Even after their marriage, Sri Harsha consistently encouraged Saroja Devi to continue pursuing her acting career; however, after 19 years together, he unfortunately passed away in 1986 due to various health issues.

Saroja Devi has three children: Bhuvaneshwary, Indira (Indu), and a son named Gautam Ramachandran. Actually, Bhuvaneshwary was Saroja Devi's niece, whom she had later adopted, and she could be seen posting about her grandchildren and participating in the celebrations happily on Instagram.

Unfortunately, Bhuvaneshwary passed away, and along with her husband, Sri Harsha, Saroja Devi organized numerous charity events in both their names as a token of her love and appreciation for them.

Ultimately, her fans worldwide will forever remember and cherish B. Saroja Devi's contributions to South Indian cinema.

