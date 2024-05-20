Now order ISKCON's ‘Maha Prasad’ online via govt’s ONDC network

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The 'Maha Prasad' from International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is now available for order online at the government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), it was announced on Monday.

ISKCON has partnered with homegrown logistics platform Shiprocket to deliver the Prasad to devotees and seekers across the nation.

“ISKCON’s ‘Maha Prasad’ on the ONDC network is a testament to the evolving landscape of digital commerce where sacred traditions merge with modern convenience,” said T. Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC, an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Shiprocket said that it will ensure a seamless and reliable delivery experience, allowing devotees to receive Maha Prasad with the same reverence and sanctity as offered at ISKCON temples worldwide.

“In the realm of material perception, 'Prasadam' acts as both diet and medicine, silently guiding us towards inner peace and contentment,” said Gauranga Das from ISKCON.

"To place an order for Maha Prasad, visit the Paytm and Mystore buyer apps on ONDC,” said the network.

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC has created a facilitative model to revolutionise digital commerce, giving greater thrust to the penetration of retail e-commerce in India.

In April, ONDC facilitated 7.22 million transactions and onboarded over 5 lakh sellers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.