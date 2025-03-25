Now Ayushman Bharat scheme extends to Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 2,144 crore

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital and allocated Rs 2,144 crore for the flagship scheme.

"The implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana was announced in the first cabinet meeting itself,” Gupta said while presenting her maiden budget.

The rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi was a key election promise by the BJP government -- where it came into power after 26 years -- as the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government had opted out.

“Delhi government has decided to provide a top-up of Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover, in addition to the existing Rs 5 lakh from Government of India," Gupta said.

Delhi has become the 35th state or Union Territory to adopt AB-PMJAY -- the world's largest publicly funded health insurance scheme.

Launched in 2018, it aims to provide health coverage to 55 crore people, corresponding to 12.34 crore poor and vulnerable families -- covering the bottom 40 per cent of India’s population.

In October 2024, the AB PM-JAY was also extended to senior citizens aged 70 and above, irrespective of their economic status.

The scheme aims to provide senior citizens with free healthcare benefits in addition to the existing AB PM-JAY family scheme. Under the new scheme, the elderly will have a separate cover of Rs 5 lakh per year.

Meanwhile, CM Gupta termed the Budget 2025-26 as historic and announced the Rs 1 lakh crore Budget -- the largest budget in the history of the national capital.

"This is a historic day as this is not just any Budget. The people of Delhi and the country are waiting to see how the government, which was elected by the public with a historic mandate, will present its first Budget," the CM said.

"This Budget is not just a presentation of government expenses but a budget to bring a turnaround in the city’s fortunes and align it on the path of Viksit Delhi. This Budget is focused on making Delhi, a Sangam of glorious history and bright future," she added.

