Notorious gangster Kala Khairampuria arrested

Gurugram, July 13 (IANS) Notorious gangster Kala Khairampuria, who was wanted by Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi Police, was arrested by the Gurugram team of Special Task Force (STF), officials said.

Kala was involved in 20 cases of murder and attempted murder registered against him.

Kala had a rivalry with gangster Swatantra.

STF was looking for him in many cases. On Saturday, the STF will provide more information about the gangster by holding a Press conference.

According to the STF officials, Kala is a resident of Khairampur in Hisar.

The STF team has brought the gangster to India from Thailand. He was arrested at the airport late on Friday night.

Kala was absconding after he came out of jail on parole in 2020.

While being out of jail, he committed five murders. He was running Bhau the Gang from Thailand.

